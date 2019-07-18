When I Play Leeds United On Pitch, I Will Hate Them – Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has admitted that when he comes up against Leeds United on the pitch for Brentford he will hate them, despite loving the Whites as a club.



Eyebrows were raised amongst Leeds fans after the Whites opted to cash in on Jansson, selling him to Championship promotion rivals Brentford for a fee of just £5.5m.













It was suggested that Leeds were unhappy with Jansson's attitude and felt there had been a breakdown in the relationship between the club and the player.



Jansson though insisted that Leeds sold him because they are wary of financial fair play regulations and wanted to bring in money.

The defender will visit Elland Road in the first month of the season and has admitted that, although he will always love Leeds, when he faces the Whites on the pitch he will hate them.







He was quoted as saying at a press conference by Sky Sports: "It was a lot of emotions but it ended well and I have good relations with the club.



"I love Leeds but when I play them on the pitch I will hate them."





Leeds have yet to sign a replacement for Jansson and head coach Marcelo Bielsa may yet choose to head into the new season with Liam Cooper, Gaetano Berardi and loanee Ben White as his centre-back options.

