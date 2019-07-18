Young Chelsea Goalkeeper Keen To Complete Loan To France

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea Under-23s goalkeeper Nicolas Tie is keen on a loan move to France this summer in order to play senior football next season.



The young goalkeeper joined the Chelsea academy in 2017 and has a contract until 2021 with the west London outfit.













Still just 18, the Ivorian is far away from being in the plans of Frank Lampard and he is keen to get a taste of senior football next season.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Tie has been batting for a loan move to France this summer in order to play first-team football.





His representatives have stated their request to Chelsea and the club’s academy coaches also feel the young goalkeeper needs a loan move this summer.







A move to the second tier of French football has been mooted and there are suggestions that several Ligue 2 clubs could look to sign him.



Tie is presently training with the Chelsea Under-23s and set to feature in a pre-season friendly against French side Rennes tonight.





He featured in the Under-18 Premier League last season for Chelsea.

