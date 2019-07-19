Agent Feels Lille Will Let Arsenal and Everton Linked Nicolas Pepe Pick Next Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Agent Bruno Satin believes that Lille will let Arsenal, Everton and Napoli target Nicolas Pepe pick the club he wants to join and will then negotiate a deal accordingly.



The Ivory Coast international is the subject of a hotly-contested transfer tussle this summer, following his eye-catching performances for Lille last season.













Arsenal and Everton have been linked with wanting to sign him for the upcoming season, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been mooted as a potential destination, especially if Neymar goes.



However, Napoli have started to push hard for Pepe and have been in talks with Lille to lower the asking price by offering Adam Ounas as a makeweight in a player-plus-cash deal.





A move to Napoli would mean Pepe reuniting with friend Kevin Malcuit, and the defender's agent Satin has had his say on the situation.







Satin thinks that Pepe could join Napoli and firmly believes Lille will let the winger dictate which club he wants to sign for.



The agent believes a €90m asking price is too high and also ruled out the likelihood of Pepe joining PSG as he does not see Neymar going.





“Pepe at Napoli is not impossible, but they have to convince the boy first”, Satin said on Italian radio station Radio Marte's Si gonfia la rete programme.



“They have everything else demanded by him, a good coach, the Champions League and a good team.



“Pepe deserves a high estimated price, but 90 million euros are too many.



"I believe that Lille will let the boy choose [his next destination] and then find an agreement with the club.



“At PSG there is currently no room for Pepe because there are no clubs that can buy Neymar.”



Pepe, who has three years remaining on his contract with Lille, directly contributed to 35 goals in all competitions last season.

