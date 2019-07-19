Arsenal and Barcelona Enquire About Moise Kean, Everton Interest Still Strong

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Barcelona have lodged enquires about Juventus striker Moise Kean, with Everton's interest in the Italian continuing to be strong.



Juventus have been weighing up what to do with Kean this summer, with the striker desperate to play on a regular basis next term, but the Italian champions not wanting to lose control of a talent they believe to be special.













Ajax and Everton have already shown interest in Kean and now, according to Sky Italia, Arsenal and Barcelona have taken soundings over the player's availability.



It is claimed that Everton continue to hold a strong interest in Kean, with Juventus starting to have a clear idea of how to deal with the situation.



Juventus are thinking of selling Kean for a fee of between €25m and €30m, but keeping control of the striker's future, with a buy-back clause possible.







The Serie A champions are now focusing on trimming their squad following the signing of centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.



And Kean is a likely source of funds for Juventus.





Barcelona hold an advantage in the chase however as the Spanish transfer window, like the Italian window, is open until 2nd September.



Premier League sides are standing alone in Europe in closing their window ahead of time, on 8th August.

