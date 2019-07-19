XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/07/2019 - 19:46 BST

Aston Villa Face Late Ligue 1 Threat To Trezeguet Deal, Enquiry Lodged

 




Saint-Etienne are looking at whether they can hijack Aston Villa's swoop for Egypt star Trezeguet.

The 24-year-old has told Turkish Super Lig outfit Kasimpasa that he wants to leave the club ahead of the upcoming season.  


 



Trezeguet is thought to be on his way to Aston Villa after the Premier League side reached an agreement over a fee with Kasimpasa and saw off competition from Sampdoria.

However, the deal may not be done and dusted yet and Aston Villa could have a further threat to worry about.
 


According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Saint-Etienne have made a late entry into the chase to sign Trezeguet in the summer transfer window.



It is claimed the French club have lodged an enquiry in an attempt to test the waters surrounding Trezeguet, checking what his situation is.

Despite their enquiry, it remains to be seen whether Saint-Etienne are willing to firm up their interest by making a concrete offer.
 


Kasimpasa value Trezeguet in the region of €11m.

The Egypt international, who has a contract that runs until 2021, directly contributed to 18 goals in the Super Lig and helped Kasimpasa finish 14th in the table last season.   
 