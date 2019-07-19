Aston Villa Reach Agreement In Principle To Land Trezeguet

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have reached an agreement in principle with Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa to sign Egypt international Trezeguet.



The Premier League side have been working on a deal to sign Trezeguet, but saw Sampdoria try to take pole position in the race for the midfielder's signature.













However, Aston Villa have beaten off competition from the Italian Serie A club and, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Sports, have now agreed a deal in principle with Kasimpasa.



It is claimed that the Villa Park outfit will pay €11m to the Turkish side for Trezeguet.



Trezeguet made clear to Kasimpasa recently that he felt the time had come to seek a new challenge, with little left to achieve at the club.







He impressed with his performances in the Turkish Super Lig and then caught the eye at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this summer.



Kasimpasa initially signed Trezeguet on loan from Belgian side Anderlecht.





They then transformed the loan move into a permanent deal after he enjoyed a positive impact at the club.

