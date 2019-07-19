XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2019 - 13:20 BST

Aston Villa Reach Agreement In Principle To Land Trezeguet

 




Aston Villa have reached an agreement in principle with Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa to sign Egypt international Trezeguet. 

The Premier League side have been working on a deal to sign Trezeguet, but saw Sampdoria try to take pole position in the race for the midfielder's signature.


 



However, Aston Villa have beaten off competition from the Italian Serie A club and, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Sports, have now agreed a deal in principle with Kasimpasa.

It is claimed that the Villa Park outfit will pay €11m to the Turkish side for Trezeguet.

 


Trezeguet made clear to Kasimpasa recently that he felt the time had come to seek a new challenge, with little left to achieve at the club.



He impressed with his performances in the Turkish Super Lig and then caught the eye at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this summer.

Kasimpasa initially signed Trezeguet on loan from Belgian side Anderlecht.
 


They then transformed the loan move into a permanent deal after he enjoyed a positive impact at the club.
 