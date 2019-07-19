XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2019 - 11:41 BST

Atletico Madrid Identify Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder As Plan B

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is only a plan B for Atletico Madrid if they fail to sign James Rodriguez this summer.

Eriksen has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and has revealed that he is open to moving on from north London this summer.


 



Real Madrid’s interest in the Dane has faded over the summer, but he is still being linked with a move to the Spanish capital, with Atletico Madrid believed to be interested.

The Spanish giants are indeed considering signing the Spurs attacking midfielder, but according to Madrid-based daily Marca, he is not a priority target for Los Rojiblancos.
 


Atletico Madrid’s top target remains Rodriguez and the club are working on a deal to sign him from Real Madrid.



They do not want to spend more than €40m to €50m on the Colombian, but negotiations with Real Madrid have been tough thus far.

Diego Simeone’s side will only turn to Eriksen, who is aware of their interest, if they fail to find an agreement with Real Madrid for Rodriguez.
 


Atletico Madrid have already signed Kieran Trippier from Tottenham this summer and could yet welcome another player from Spurs to the Wanda Metropolitano.   
 