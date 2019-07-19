Atletico Madrid Identify Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder As Plan B

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is only a plan B for Atletico Madrid if they fail to sign James Rodriguez this summer.



Eriksen has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and has revealed that he is open to moving on from north London this summer.













Real Madrid’s interest in the Dane has faded over the summer, but he is still being linked with a move to the Spanish capital, with Atletico Madrid believed to be interested.



The Spanish giants are indeed considering signing the Spurs attacking midfielder, but according to Madrid-based daily Marca, he is not a priority target for Los Rojiblancos.





Atletico Madrid’s top target remains Rodriguez and the club are working on a deal to sign him from Real Madrid.







They do not want to spend more than €40m to €50m on the Colombian, but negotiations with Real Madrid have been tough thus far.



Diego Simeone’s side will only turn to Eriksen, who is aware of their interest, if they fail to find an agreement with Real Madrid for Rodriguez.





Atletico Madrid have already signed Kieran Trippier from Tottenham this summer and could yet welcome another player from Spurs to the Wanda Metropolitano.

