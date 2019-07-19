XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/07/2019 - 17:26 BST

Brescia Supremo Takes Hard Stance On Liverpool and Roma Linked Sandro Tonali

 




Brescia president Massimo Cellino has shut the door on selling Liverpool and Roma linked midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

The teenage midfield sensation led Brescia’s charge last season as the club earned promotion back to Serie A and it helped him to break into the Italy senior squad as well.  


 



Almost every top Italian club have shown serious interest in Tonali, with Roma, AC Milan, Juventus, Inter and Napoli believed to be keen on snaring him away from Brescia.

Liverpool enquired about the midfielder personally with Cellino earlier this year. 
 


However, a move this summer now seems unlikely, Cellino stressed that there is no price tag attached to the youngster as the club do not want to sell him this summer.



He stressed that Tonali is also aware that continuing at Brescia next season is the best option for his career at the moment.

Asked about Tonali, the Brescia supremo told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I have not set a price because he is not for sale.
 


“I spoke recently with Sandro and he is aware that this is the best option for him.”

Brescia are hopeful that Tonali will help them to consolidate their position in Serie A next season.   
 