Chelsea Talent Undergoing Medical Ahead of Loan Move

Chelsea talent Ethan Ampadu is undergoing a medical at RB Leipzig ahead of an imminent season-long loan switch to the Bundesliga.



The 18-year-old made the switch to Stamford Bridge from Exeter City in 2017 and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents at the club.













Despite featuring prominently for the youth ranks at Chelsea last season, Ampadu failed to make an appearance under Maurizio Sarri in the Premier League.



And newly-appointed Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed he wants to send Ampadu out on loan, in a bid to help him get regular playing time and continue his development.





RB Leipzig have been linked with wanting to sign him on a season-long deal and, according to German magazine Kicker, the Bundesliga club are giving him a medical.







Ampadu is being put through his medical paces before completing the final formalities to move to Germany on a one-year loan.



However, it is not known whether RB Leipzig have managed to include a purchase option in the season-long deal offered to Ampadu.





Chelsea have already allowed Daishawn Redan to link up with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on a permanent basis this summer.



However, Ampadu is a player the Blues are keen to see develop and he has already earned eight caps at senior level for Wales.

