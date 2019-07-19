Compare Us With Sheffield Wednesday – Leeds United Director Beams At Whites Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United executive director Paul Bell has used Sheffield Wednesday as a comparison to show just how well the Whites are doing in terms of turnover.



Whites supremo Andrea Radrizzani has warned of a tough summer for the club after missing out on promotion last term and the Elland Road outfit have focused on loan additions so far.













Leeds are mindful of complying with financial fair play regulations which saw Birmingham City deducted nine points last term.



Bell believes that Leeds are doing well when it comes to bringing in money commercially and used rivals Sheffield Wednesday as a good comparison point, highlighting just how far ahead the Whites are of the Owls, despite both clubs often being put in the same bracket.



"We as a club, in terms of revenue, just to give you some kind of barometer, we did over £40m worth of turnover", Bell was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.







"Sheffield Wednesday’s latest accounts show they turned over £25m.



"I’m just using that as a barometer and example.





"People often put Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds into the same sort of bracket: big clubs in Yorkshire.



"We’re doing extremely well and we look at all of our revenue streams over the last 12 months and they’re all fantastic.



"We’ve got record season ticket numbers, we’ve got record hospitality numbers, last year we sold 72,000 replica shirts."



The executive director believes that with the work done on a commercial level off the pitch, Leeds as a club are ready for life in the Premier League.



"It’s phenomenal, honestly it’s phenomenal and when we look at the club, it’s ready for the Premier League", Bell added.



Leeds still have three weeks left to do transfer business, with the club also hoping to hold on to key players such as Kalvin Phillips and Kemar Roofe.

