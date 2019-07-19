Could Have Been A Hangover, There Isn’t – Leeds United Winger Reports On Morale

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas insists that the disappointment of last season could have easily led to a hangover into pre-season, but claims that is not the case and spirits within the Whites camp are superb.



Dallas is currently in Australia with his team for their pre-season tour, where he took part in the team's first friendly of the tour against Manchester United earlier in the week.













The Whites are scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers in their second match in Sydney as they bid to clock up what would be a welcome win for the fans.



Dallas insists that the tour has been a fruitful one, particularly after a difficult last term.





The winger insists a hangover from defeat in the playoffs could have lingered, but is nowhere to be seen.







“Spirits are good and that’s one thing that could have been different coming back, thinking ‘here we go again, another long season’, but the boys are looking to put right what we got wrong last year”, Dallas told LeedsLive.



“This tour’s been brilliant for us.”





Leeds have held on to head coach Marcelo Bielsa and are preparing to go again in their hunt for promotion; Bielsa has only sent a 16-man squad to Australia, keeping players behind for extra fitness work.

