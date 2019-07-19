XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/07/2019 - 16:51 BST

Don’t Have To Improve – RB Leipzig CEO Standing By Contract Offer To Liverpool Linked Timo Werner

 




RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted that the club do not have to improve on the contract offer they have already made to Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Timo Werner this summer.

Werner has entered the final year of his contract at RB Leipzig and his agent has agreed a deal in principle to take him to Bayern Munich in the ongoing window.  


 



However, Bayern Munich do not want to meet RB Leipzig’s €60m asking price for the striker and are prepared to wait until next year when he could be available on a free transfer. Liverpool also continue to be linked with Werner, but there is no sign yet of the Reds making a move.

RB Leipzig want Werner to sign a new deal this summer and have already offered fresh terms to the Germany international.
 


And Mintzlaff stressed that the club do no plan to improve the terms they have already tabled for the striker.



The RB Leipzig CEO told German daily Bild: “We have submitted a contract offer to Timo and his adviser.

“We are standing by that and we do not have to improve that.”
 


Mintzlaff also insisted that the club are keen to hear from Werner soon on their contract offer and are ideally looking to sort out his future by the start of the season next month.

“We do not want to set an ultimatum but eventually we will need a decision.

“It is desirable that we have a solution before the start of the league season.

“We can and want to comply by that deadline.”

Liverpool only have until 8th August if they want to sign Werner, but Bayern Munich can take their pursuit until 2nd September, with other leagues not having followed the Premier League in shortening their windows.   
 