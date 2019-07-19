Everton Accept Idrissa Gueye Can’t Be Kept As PSG Push To Close But Man Utd Potentially Now In Mix

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton understand they cannot keep hold of Idrissa Gueye this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain closing in on his signature.



PSG tried to snap up Gueye from Everton in the January transfer window, but the Premier League side were unconvinced by the offers put forward as the French champions did not go above €35m.













The same sum could do the trick this summer and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, PSG are closing in on Gueye.



Everton want the deal done quickly due to the Premier League transfer window closing on 8th August – clubs in the rest of Europe have until 2nd September to do their business – and PSG understand the Toffees' need for a speedy transfer.



The Goodison Park outfit are claimed to now understand that they cannot keep hold of Gueye any longer, with a sale needed.







However, while PSG are firm favourites to sign Gueye, an English club, claimed to potentially be Manchester United, have entered the race and are showing interest.



Gueye is currently on holiday due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations and a five-year deal at PSG has been prepared for him.





Everton are keen to have time to find a replacement for Gueye, with the clock ticking in the early-closing Premier League window.

