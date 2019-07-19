Hertha Berlin Beat Three Bundesliga Clubs To Land Talent From Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Hertha Berlin managed to beat off competition from Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim for the signature of Daishawn Redan from Chelsea.



The 18-year-old has opted to leave Chelsea this summer and completed a move to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on Thursday.













Chelsea were keen on holding on to him but the striker did not see a pathway to the first team and decided to move to Germany to play more first-team football next season.



Hertha Berlin are convinced that they have managed to snare a massive talent away from Chelsea and, according to German daily Bild, they were not the only club after him this summer.





Dortmund, Leverkusen and Hoffenheim also held talks with the youngster’s representatives over a move in the ongoing window.







But the player was more convinced about the offer from Hertha Berlin and made the choice to join them this summer.



Hertha Berlin coach Ante Covic said: “We convinced him of Hertha and our plans.





“Hopefully, we will have a lot of fun with him in the future.”



A prolific goalscorer for Chelsea’s academy sides, he is expected to start out in the Hertha Under-19 side with a view to then stepping up to the senior squad.

