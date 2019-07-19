I Want Premier League With Brentford – Pontus Jansson Tells Bees To Aim High

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson feels it would be stupid if Brentford do not aim for promotion in the upcoming season and, insists he is ambitious and wants to play in the Premier League with the Bees.



The Bees, who finished 11th in the Championship last season, have been actively involved in the ongoing summer transfer window ahead of the upcoming campaign.













Thomas Frank has strengthened his squad with the additions of the likes of Jansson, who joined from Leeds United, Mathias Jensen from Celta Vigo and Christian Norgaard from Fiorentina.



Brentford are also keen on retaining the services of top scorer Neal Maupay, despite losing out on keeping another star player in Ezri Konsa, who moved to Aston Villa.





And ahead of the upcoming season, Jansson feels it would be stupid for Brentford to not aim for promotion to the Premier League, whether automatic or through the playoffs.







“For me it’s stupid if you don’t aim for it [promotion to the Premier League]”, Jansson told a press conference.



“Even if it is top two or top six, it doesn’t matter, but I think you have to aim for that for pushing us to the maximum level, so for me it’s clearly a goal.”





The 28-year-old also insisted that he is very ambitious and admits he wants to win every game for Brentford and play in the Premier League with his new employers.



“Of course, I’m really ambitious.



"Everyone wants to work hard here, the players, the staff, the people around the club”, he continued.



“I think that’s important, if you work hard every day, and give 100 per cent every day, that takes you longer so that’s a good start.



“Like I said, you have to aim high, for me I want to go to the Premier League with Brentford and aim high and try to win every game we play.”



Brentford begin their Championship campaign against Birmingham City at Griffin Park on 3rd August.

