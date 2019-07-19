XRegister
06 October 2018

19/07/2019 - 09:46 BST

I Want To Pass On What I Learned At Leeds To Brentford Team-mates – Pontus Jansson

 




Pontus Jansson firmly believes he developed a lot under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United last term and wants to pass on the knowledge to his younger team-mates at Brentford this term.

The Sweden international made the switch to west London with Brentford earlier this month, as Leeds opted to cash in on him in a deal worth around £5.5m.  


 



And following his switch to Griffin Park, Jansson is well aware of his duties within the first team squad at Brentford under Thomas Frank.

The defender feels he has a new role with the Bees due to his experience and knows he must help the younger players at the club on and off the pitch.
 


“I’m one of the most experienced players [in the squad at Brentford]”, Jansson told a press conference.



“It’s a little bit of a new role for me coming here, to help the younger players, to manage them on the pitch, outside the pitch and to be a statement on how you should be as a team player and a person.”

Jansson firmly believes he developed a lot under the guidance of Bielsa at Elland Road last season and wants to help his younger team-mates at Brentford by passing his knowledge on to them.
 


“Last year with Bielsa and Leeds, I think I developed a lot on how you have to behave and those things”, he continued.

“There’s still rumours about me at Leeds maybe, but it’s easy to make a small thing to a big thing.

“I developed a lot last year, if you ask my team-mates and the players around me in training, I think they would say the same thing.

“Just have to take that to here now and show the younger players how to be in the gym, work hard and on the pitch to be professional and take care of your body to be prepared for the games.”

Jansson, who made 117 appearances for Leeds, has linked up with Brentford on an initial three-year contract.   
 