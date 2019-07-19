It Is Simple – Frank Lampard Spells Out Plans For Everton Target Kurt Zouma

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard has insisted that he wants Everton defensive target Kurt Zouma to stay at Chelsea next season.



Zouma spent last season on loan at Everton and made an impression on manager Marco Silva with his performances at Goodison Park.













Everton have identified him as a top summer target and are keen to discuss the possibility of signing him on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer.



Zouma still has four years left on his contract with Chelsea, but he wants to play regular football next season and is not against the idea of joining Everton on a permanent basis.





But Lampard stressed that he rates the Frenchman as a defender and is not surprised that Everton want to sign him this summer.







The Chelsea manager insisted that he wants the defender to be part of his squad next season.



He said in a press conference: “In terms of Kurt Zouma, he’s a very good defender for us, very good player, very good person and professional.





“I want him here, simple as that.



“We are competitive with the centre-backs we have in the team and he had a very good season at Everton and I can understand why they want him.



“He’s a Chelsea player and I want him.”



With the transfer ban in effect, Chelsea do not want to sell any of their key players this summer.

