It’s Clean Slate Under Steve Bruce – Sean Longstaff

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff believes that Steve Bruce's arrival at the club as manager will give all Magpies stars a clean slate.



Bruce, who was appointed as the Magpies boss earlier this week, joined up with the squad in China and will take charge of the team against West Ham in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday.













The club hierarchy's decision to appoint the 58-year-old has been not been well received by a number of Newcastle supporters.



However, an array of current and former Newcastle players, including ex-skippers Kevin Nolan and Paul Gascoigne, have backed the Corbridge-born tactician to succeed at the club.





Among the list of current players to support Bruce's appointment is Longstaff, who is yet to fully recover from a knee injury. The 21-year-old is confident that the new manager will give everyone an opportunity to prove their worth again.







"It is for everybody. All of the players have a clean slate", Longstaff told the Chronicle.



"It rejuvenates everybody knowing that they have to impress the new boss. The standard will go up a notch.





"It is something that everybody has to look forward to and relish.



"That's the older lads and the younger ones.



"It is better that way.



"We are all looking forward to it."



Longstaff has been linked with a move away from the Tyneside-based club, with Premier League giants Manchester United interested in the midfielder.

