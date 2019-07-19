XRegister
06 October 2018

19/07/2019 - 16:30 BST

It’s Incredible – Jack Harrison Impressed With Leeds’ Australia Backing

 




Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison has hailed the support from the Leeds United fans during pre-season in Australia as incredible and feels the Whites are in good shape in terms of fitness.

The 22-year-old returned to Elland Road for another season-long deal this summer, after earning the trust of Marcelo Bielsa last term.  


 



And following his return to Leeds, Harrison has been extensively involved in pre-season to get back in shape for the upcoming season.

The Whites are set to cap off their pre-season tour in Australia with a game against Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday and Harrison has thanked the fans for their support away from home.
 


Leeds have been backed during the tour and the winger has hailed the support as incredible, especially as some travelled halfway around the world to reach Australia.



“Yes, it was incredible the support at the store the other day”, Harrison told LUTV.

“Just looking how many people were here just for Leeds, it’s been incredible the support from half way around the world.”
 


Harrison also stressed that Leeds are in good shape with respect to their fitness at the minute and feels it is important to stay that way due to their style of play under Bielsa.

“I think fitness wise we’re doing pretty well, working a lot on that side of the game”, he continued.

“It’s just really important with how we play, so I think the guys are in good shape.”

Leeds will face Cagliari in their final pre-season game, before starting their Championship campaign away from home at Bristol City.   
 