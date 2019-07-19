Key Family Reason Giving Genclerbirligi Decisive Advantage In Rangers’ Daniel Candeias Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has snubbed interest from Caykur Rizespor in favour of Genclerbirligi for a key family reason, it has emerged.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard confirmed following Thursday night's Europa League win over St Joseph's that Candeias is talking terms with Genclerbirligi over a move to Turkey.













Gerrard admitted his gut feeling is that the Portuguese winger will move on and Gencerbirligi have been tipped to complete the signing.



However, the Ankara-based club were not the only Turkish side in for Candeias and Caykur Rizespor also made a move to land the Rangers man.



Candeias prefers a move to Genclerbirligi over Caykur Rizespor however, according to Turkish daily Ajansspor.







It is claimed that Genclerbirligi being based in the Turkish capital Ankara is key to Candeias' decision.



The winger still has children in education and it is the driving force behind him preferring to head to Turkey's capital rather than a city on the Black Sea coast in the north of the country.





Rangers star Candeias has played in Turkey before and had a spell with Antalyaspor before he joined the Gers.



He cost Rangers £700,000 to sign and it is unclear how much they will recoup from his likely sale.

