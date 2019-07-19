XRegister
06 October 2018

19/07/2019 - 09:18 BST

Liverpool Confident Right Formula To Sign 20-Year-Old Found

 




Liverpool believe they have come up with a formula to tempt Trabzonspor into selling highly-rated talent Abdulkadir Omur, it has been claimed in Turkey.

A product of the Trabzonspor academy, the midfielder has been attacking interest from several clubs in Europe following a good last season.  


 



Scoring five goals and providing nine assists in all competitions last term, Omur has emerged as a target in this summer's window.

Liverpool have been regularly listed as suitors of the 20-year-old midfielder and, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, they believe they have come up with a deal which works for everyone.
 


Trabzonspor want to keep the player for at least one more season, while Omur could struggle to secure a work permit to play for the Reds next term.



Liverpool are now to propose to sign Omur, but send him back on loan for next season to Trabzonspor.

Omur has broken into the Turkey senior squad and has earned four international caps for his country.
 


And Liverpool feel that another season at Trabzonspor, combined with picking up more Turkey caps, could see him better placed to secure a work permit next summer.  
 