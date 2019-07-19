Lots of Attacking Depth – Rangers Star Indicates Gers Not Dependent On Alfredo Morelos

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday feels the Old Firm giants are not overly reliant on Alfredo Morelos now, after their impressive recruitment this summer.



Steven Gerrard’s men crushed St Joseph’s in the second leg of their first round Europa League qualifier by registering a 6-0 win at Ibrox on Thursday.













The Gers, who won the first leg in Gibraltar with a 4-0 advantage, made it 10-0 on aggregate courtesy of goals from Joe Aribo, Jermaine Defoe (two) and Morelos, who bagged a hat-trick.



Despite Morelos hogging the limelight and grabbing the match ball with his first European hat-trick, Halliday feels Rangers are not overly reliant on him anymore.





The 27-year-old admitted he is proud and happy for Morelos, but insists the Gers have added good attacking depth to their ranks by recruiting natural goalscorers to support him this summer.







“I am proud of Buffalo; I think he has done very well. Last year he got a lot of credit and deservedly so with the amount of goals he scored”, Halliday told Rangers TV.



“On the flipside I think I am starting to see a lot more natural goalscorers in the squad.





“A lot of times last year we were a bit too dependent on Alfredo to get a hat-trick every week.



"We have brought in a lot of attacking depth and I think the squad looks very healthy for competition.”



Rangers will face Progres Niederkorn from Luxembourg in their second round Europa League qualifiers starting next week.

