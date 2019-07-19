XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2019 - 09:07 BST

Lots of Interest – Lille Director On Aston Villa and Everton Linked Rafael Leao

 




Lille general director Marc Ingla has confirmed that there has been considerable interest in Everton and Aston Villa linked forward Rafael Leao.

The 20-year-old forward had a stellar first season at Lille but has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.  


 



Lille have three offers on their table for the Portuguese and are afraid of losing him because of the kind of wages the young Portuguese is being offered in the ongoing window.

Aston Villa and Everton are reportedly keen on signing him and even Serie A giants Inter are keeping tabs on him as an alternative target to Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.
 


Ingla conceded that several clubs are interested in Leao, but refused to elaborate more on the forward's future at Lille beyond the end of the window.



The Lille general director was quoted as saying by French outlet Top Mercato: “For Leao, there is a lot of interest.

“I cannot say any more, sorry.”
 


Leao scored eight Ligue 1 goals in his first season at Lille, making a big impression after joining on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon.   
 