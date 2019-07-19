Lots of Interest – Lille Director On Aston Villa and Everton Linked Rafael Leao

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille general director Marc Ingla has confirmed that there has been considerable interest in Everton and Aston Villa linked forward Rafael Leao.



The 20-year-old forward had a stellar first season at Lille but has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.













Lille have three offers on their table for the Portuguese and are afraid of losing him because of the kind of wages the young Portuguese is being offered in the ongoing window.



Aston Villa and Everton are reportedly keen on signing him and even Serie A giants Inter are keeping tabs on him as an alternative target to Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.





Ingla conceded that several clubs are interested in Leao, but refused to elaborate more on the forward's future at Lille beyond the end of the window.







The Lille general director was quoted as saying by French outlet Top Mercato: “For Leao, there is a lot of interest.



“I cannot say any more, sorry.”





Leao scored eight Ligue 1 goals in his first season at Lille, making a big impression after joining on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

