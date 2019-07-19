Man Utd Linked Midfielder Informs Barcelona Coach of Stay Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked midfielder Ivan Rakitic has told Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde that he does not want to leave the Catalan giants this summer.



The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona during the ongoing transfer window.













Manchester United have been in touch with the Catalan giants to probe the possibility of signing the Croatian and it was reported earlier this week that he has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal to re-sign Neymar.



Rakitic has been unequivocal about his intention to continue at Barcelona and he met Valverde earlier this week to lay down his feelings.





According to Catalan daily Sport, the midfielder told the Barcelona coach that he is not interested in any offers to leave the Spanish champions this summer.







Valverde fought to keep him at Barcelona last year when he had an offer to join PSG, but the scenario has changed.



The Barcelona coach did not provide any assurances to the player over his future and is aware that the club could use Rakitic to raise funds in the market or try to re-sign Neymar.





For the moment, it is unclear whether Rakitic will be at Barcelona when the transfer window slams shut everywhere across Europe on 2nd September; Manchester United have less time to do a deal, with Premier League clubs standing alone with a shortened window until 8th August.

