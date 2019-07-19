Napoli Join Arsenal and Everton In Malcom Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have joined Arsenal and Everton in holding an interest in out-of-favour Barcelona winger Malcom.



The Catalan giants splurged €41m to sign Malcom from Bordeaux last summer, but the Brazilian struggled to hold down a place in the team at the Camp Nou.













Barcelona are ready to let the winger go, having softened their position to accept a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, and Arsenal and Everton are both interested.



There is now further interest in Malcom as, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Napoli are also keen.



The Serie A side are looking to strengthen their attacking options and are considering a move for Malcom.







The Brazilian came close to playing in Serie A last season as he was due at Roma for a medical and to join from Bordeaux.



Barcelona however hijacked the deal at the last minute and tempted Malcom to the Camp Nou.





Napoli are also looking at a swoop for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, another player linked with Arsenal and Everton, but Malcom could prove to be a cheaper option.

