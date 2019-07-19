No Hangover – Leeds United Midfielder Confident of Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw insists that the Whites players have moved on from the disappointment of last season.



The Whites appointed Argentine tactician Marcelo Bielsa as their head coach last summer and saw a significant improvement in results when the Championship season commenced.













Although the Yorkshire-based club climbed ten places up the league table when compared to their previous season, a playoff semi-final loss to Frank Lampard's Derby County saw their Premier League promotion dreams crash and burn.



Leeds have been in heavy training for four weeks this summer with the hopes of going one better when the new campaign starts in less than 20 days time.





Forshaw, who made 30 league appearances for the Peacocks last term, is confident that there is no hangover from last season in the squad and believes the side can improve in the new season.







"There hasn’t been a hangover", Forshaw told LeedsLive.



"As players, you’ve just got to move on. We can’t be feeling sorry for ourselves this season, thinking ‘what if?’.





“We’ve got a job at hand and we set the levels so high last season, we’ve made a few good additions and we can improve on last season definitely.”



Leeds are set to take on A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia on Saturday as they continue to build up to the new season.

