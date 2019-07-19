Now We’re Championship Heavyweights – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw believes that the Whites are a much stronger side than they were last season and is hoping to finish in the top two in the campaign.



Reaching the playoffs of the Championship last term marked a good debut season at the Yorkshire-based club for Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa.













However, the 63-year-old, who has often been labelled a perfectionist, will be yearning for more and better from his team when the new campaign commences in less than 20 days time.



The Peacocks fell short of second place in the league by six points last season and then lost their playoff semi-final against Derby County.





Leeds have begun preparations for the new campaign with promotion to the Premier League in mind and the side's Liverpool-born midfielder Forshaw is confident that they are a strong force going into the season.







“I feel like we’re a lot more of a heavyweight than we was last season, going into the season”, Forshaw told LeedsLive.



“Although [there was] the disappointment of us finishing third and losing in the playoffs, on the whole it was a successful season in terms of putting Leeds on the map properly again.





“This year we definitely want to finish in those top two places.



"I would say we’re a heavyweight in the league now.”



Leeds will be hosted by Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Championship season on 4th August and will be desperate to send out an early message of intent.

