06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/07/2019 - 11:49 BST

Photo: Rafael Benitez Delights At Reunion With Former Newcastle Striker Salomon Rondon

 




Rafael Benitez has expressed his delight at reuniting with his former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon at Dalian Yifang.

Rondon spent last season on loan at Newcastle working under Benitez and scored eleven Premier League goals in 32 appearances for the club.  


 



Benitez wanted Newcastle to sign the 29-year-old on a permanent deal, but little progress was made before he left St James' Park at the end of his contract as manager.

The Spaniard left Newcastle to join Dalian Yifang and is the highest-paid manager in Chinese football.
 


And he has got his wish to work with Rondon again after Dalian Yifang decided to spend big to sign the Venezuelan from West Brom this summer.



The former Newcastle boss is happy to work with the striker again and is looking forward to the challenges of managing him again in China.

Benitez took to Twitter and wrote: “Welcome Salomon Rondon to Dalian Yifang!
 


“A happy reunion with new challenges ahead.”

Newcastle are set to spend a club-record fee to sign 22-year-old Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim this summer.   
 