Pontus Jansson Calls For Aston Villa and Sheffield United Target Neal Maupay To Snub Move Away

Follow @insidefutbol





New Brentford defender Pontus Jansson has hailed team-mate Neal Maupay as one of the best strikers in the Championship and admits he wants the Aston Villa and Sheffield United target to stay at the club.



Maupay, who made the switch to Griffin Park from Saint-Etienne in 2017, has been a consistent performer for the club during his two seasons.













The 22-year-old was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season, where he scored 28 goals and chipped in with nine assists for his team-mates in all competitions.



As such, the marksman has been linked with a move to the Premier League, amidst interest from newly-promoted sides Sheffield United and Aston Villa.





And Jansson, who joined the Bees on a three-year deal from Leeds this month, has hailed Maupay as one of the best strikers in the Championship.







The Sweden international also admitted that Maupay is one of the nicest guys both on and off the pitch, while also stressing that he wants his team-mate to stay with Brentford.



“First of all, he’s such a nice guy, since we played we always had a good respect and relationship on the pitch and outside the pitch”, Jansson told a press conference.





“For me [he is] one of the best attackers in the Championship and last year was a good statement of that.



“Of course, I would be really happy if he stays, I really hope so.



"He’s still working hard on the pitch every day and in the gym, he’s always there and works hard.



“For me he is a top guy and also a top person even outside the pitch, but on the pitch, he is one of the best strikers in the league.”



Maupay has a contract with Brentford that expires in the summer of 2021.

