RB Leipzig Unwilling To Pressure Liverpool Linked Timo Werner On New Deal

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has insisted that the club have not delivered any ultimatum to Liverpool and Bayern Munich linked Timo Werner over his future.



Werner has entered the final year of his contract at RB Leipzig and his agent had reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with Bayern Munich over a transfer for his client.













However, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich struggled to reach an agreement over a fee due to their vastly different valuations of the Germany international striker.



Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Werner and the Reds have been regularly linked with the striker, but he will be available on a free transfer next summer if he does not sign a new deal.





Werner has been offered a new contract by RB Leipzig and Krosche stressed that they have not delivered any warning to the striker over his future.







However, he does admit that RB Leipzig cannot wait for ever.



Krosche told German news agency DPA: “We agreed with Timo not to give him an ultimatum.





“Time will tell how he will choose.



“[But we don’t want to wait] until forever.”



Liverpool and Bayern Munich may believe holding on for Werner to see out his contract is the best way forward, however RB Leipzig will not want to see the striker leave without a fee.

