Real Sociedad Calm Despite Speculation Over Everton Linked Diego Llorente

Real Sociedad remain calm over the future of Everton linked Diego Llorente in the summer transfer window.



The 25-year-old, who made the switch to the Anoeta from Real Madrid in 2017, has quickly established himself as a regular in the first team at Sociedad.













Despite being the victimof injuries last season, Llorente managed to make 21 appearances in the league and helped his club finish ninth in La Liga.



As such, the defender has been linked with a move away from Spain in the summer transfer window, amidst interest from Everton in the Premier League.





However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Sociedad remain calm over the future of Llorente, despite the talk of interest from elsewhere.







It is claimed the Spanish club are fully aware of the interest, but firmly believe no deal cannot be facilitated without their consent, especially considering the release clause attached to his deal.



Llorente is also believed to be keen on continuing his stay with Sociedad in an attempt to enjoy regular playing time and be in contention for selection to the Spain national team for Euro 2020.





The Spaniard, who has a contract with Sociedad that runs until 2022, has been the subject of interest from Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in the past.



Llorente has a €50m release clause attached to his contract, but his former club Real Madrid can sign him for €25m, as per the terms agreed between the sides.

