06 October 2018

19/07/2019 - 12:49 BST

Richard Keys Makes Claim On Steve Bruce Sheffield Wednesday Compensation

 




Richard Keys has insisted he does not know what the issue is between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United, as he has been told the Magpies met Steve Bruce's buy-out clause figure. 

Bruce has been appointed the new man in charge at Newcastle, following the exit of Rafael Benitez, but his departure from Championship side Wednesday, and those of his assistants, was anything but easy.


 



Newcastle struggled to reach an agreement with Sheffield Wednesday and Bruce eventually resigned in an effort to push through his departure.

It has been suggested that Sheffield Wednesday are now seeking legal advice as the dispute over compensation rages on.

 


Keys, who backed Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and criticised Benitez in recent years, insists he has heard the buy-out figure has been met and as such he is not sure what the issue is.



The Doha-based football anchor wrote on Twitter: "Hearing that Steve Bruce’s ‘buy out’ figure of £2.5m was met by Newcastle – plus a little bit more for Clemence and Agnew.

"On that basis I don’t know what the problem is", Keys added.
 


Bruce, who only took the Sheffield Wednesday job earlier this year, has now jetted out to China to take charge of the Newcastle squad in the country for the Premier League Asia Trophy.
 