Roma Settle On Asking Price For Tottenham Linked Alessandro Florenzi

Roma have settled on an asking price for Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla linked Alessandro Florenzi.



The 28-year-old, who is Roma's captain, has emerged as a potential target for Tottenham and Sevilla in the summer transfer window.













Spurs are on the lookout for a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Atletico Madrid, while former Roma sporting director Monchi is keen on a reunion with Florenzi in Seville.



As such, both clubs are claimed to have tested the water over potential moves for Florenzi, according to Italian daily Leggo.





And Roma have settled on how much they would be prepared to sell Florenzi for.







It is claimed the Giallorossi want at least €25m, should they decide to part ways with Florenzi this summer.



Roma are believed to be open to the idea of cashing in on Florenzi and are waiting for his potential suitors to firm up their interest and meet the asking price.





However, it remains to be seen whether Spurs or Sevilla are willing to play ball with the demands set by the Italian giants.



Florenzi, who joined Roma from Crotone in 2012, has four years remaining on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

