XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2019 - 23:11 BST

Serie A Side Thrash Out Agreement For West Ham Star

 




Italian Serie A side Sassuolo have concluded an agreement with West Ham United for Pedro Obiang, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Sassuolo have zeroed in on Obiang as the man they want to reinforce their midfield options and have been hard at work trying to reach an agreement with West Ham.


 



They have now managed to do so and will snap up the former Sampdoria midfielder soon.

According to Sky Italia, Sassuolo have found an agreement with West Ham based on an initial €8m, plus further payments to come in the shape of bonuses.

 


Obiang is currently in China with West Ham, where the Hammers are taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy.



He is due to head back to Europe on Sunday, with Sassuolo then quickly looking to formalise the capture of the former Sampdoria man.

Obiang has enjoyed regular game time at West Ham since heading to the club from Sampdoria.
 


He has regularly been linked with a return to Italian football in recent years and it appears this summer will finally see him back in Serie A.
 