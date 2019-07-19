Serie A Side Thrash Out Agreement For West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian Serie A side Sassuolo have concluded an agreement with West Ham United for Pedro Obiang, it has been claimed in Italy.



Sassuolo have zeroed in on Obiang as the man they want to reinforce their midfield options and have been hard at work trying to reach an agreement with West Ham.













They have now managed to do so and will snap up the former Sampdoria midfielder soon.



According to Sky Italia, Sassuolo have found an agreement with West Ham based on an initial €8m, plus further payments to come in the shape of bonuses.



Obiang is currently in China with West Ham, where the Hammers are taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy.







He is due to head back to Europe on Sunday, with Sassuolo then quickly looking to formalise the capture of the former Sampdoria man.



Obiang has enjoyed regular game time at West Ham since heading to the club from Sampdoria.





He has regularly been linked with a return to Italian football in recent years and it appears this summer will finally see him back in Serie A.

