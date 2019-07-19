XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/07/2019 - 09:03 BST

Sevilla Showing Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Linked Winger

 




Sevilla are showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United linked Steven Bergwijn, but have yet to make an official approach to PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch winger has been heavily linked with a move away from the Phillips Stadion this summer with several clubs across Europe believed to be keeping tabs on him.  


 



A move to the Premier League has been mooted with Manchester United and Tottenham being regularly linked.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Sevilla have emerged as another suitor for Bergwijn, who had a stellar last season at PSV and is keen on considering his options.
 


The Spanish club’s sporting director Monchi has been keeping an eye on his development and wants to add the Dutchman to the Sevilla squad ahead of next season.



PSV are aware of the interest from Sevilla, but are waiting for the Spanish giants to make an official offer or approach for Bergwijn.

Dutch champions Ajax are keen to sign their former academy talent as well and Marc Overmars has been working on taking him to the Johan Cruyff Arena.
 


But PSV have been adamant about not selling one of their top stars to league rivals Ajax this summer.

It remains to be seen if any of his English suitors make a move for him with time running out on the shortened Premier League transfer window.   
 