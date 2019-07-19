Sheffield Wednesday Considering Tony Pulis As Steve Bruce Successor

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday are seriously considering appointing Tony Pulis as the successor to Steve Bruce at Hillsborough, according to English journalist Alan Biggs.



The Owls are on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the upcoming season, following the departure of Bruce, who has gone to Newcastle United.













As such, several names have been linked with the vacant managerial role at Hillsborough in recent weeks, as the club aim to find a replacement quickly.



Lee Bullen has been appointed as caretaker boss to handle pre-season and wants the position permanently, but Sheffield Wednesday are assessing their options and the candidates for the job.





And it is now claimed the Championship club are seriously considering handing the role to Pulis, who parted ways with Middlesbrough at the end of last season.







The Englishman failed to guide Boro into the playoffs last season and as such, put an end to the two-year long association with the club at the Riverside Stadium.



However, it remains to be seen whether Pulis is eyeing returning to management by filling the void left behind by Bruce at Hillsborough this summer.





Sheffield Wednesday have won all four of their pre-season friendlies, ahead of the upcoming campaign in the second-tier.



The Sheffield-based club finished 12th in the Championship last season.

