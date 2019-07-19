XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2019 - 19:53 BST

Sheffield Wednesday Considering Tony Pulis As Steve Bruce Successor

 




Sheffield Wednesday are seriously considering appointing Tony Pulis as the successor to Steve Bruce at Hillsborough, according to English journalist Alan Biggs.

The Owls are on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the upcoming season, following the departure of Bruce, who has gone to Newcastle United.  


 



As such, several names have been linked with the vacant managerial role at Hillsborough in recent weeks, as the club aim to find a replacement quickly.

Lee Bullen has been appointed as caretaker boss to handle pre-season and wants the position permanently, but Sheffield Wednesday are assessing their options and the candidates for the job.
 


And it is now claimed the Championship club are seriously considering handing the role to Pulis, who parted ways with Middlesbrough at the end of last season.



The Englishman failed to guide Boro into the playoffs last season and as such, put an end to the two-year long association with the club at the Riverside Stadium.

However, it remains to be seen whether Pulis is eyeing returning to management by filling the void left behind by Bruce at Hillsborough this summer.
 


Sheffield Wednesday have won all four of their pre-season friendlies, ahead of the upcoming campaign in the second-tier.

The Sheffield-based club finished 12th in the Championship last season.   
 