Steve Bruce Is Top Manager – Newcastle United Winger Impressed

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons believes that new Magpies boss Steve Bruce is a "top manager" and thinks his attacking style suits the former Hull City tactician.



Bruce has been appointed at Newcastle after leaving Sheffield Wednesday and has now flown to take charge of side on their China tour.













Winger Aarons, who is on the tour, has expressed his excitement about working with the new manager, feeling that Bruce's arrival has given everyone on the travelling party a boost.



The 23-year-old thinks that the players have now gone up a level with their efforts, given they have a new manager to impress.





"It is nice to get a manager in because now we know exactly how we are going to be playing and what we need to do now", Aarons told his club's official channel.







"It has been a boost for everyone and everyone has gone up a level so it has been good."



The former England Under-20 international also believes Bruce is a superb manager, who likes his teams to be positive, and will be a good appointment for the Magpies.





"He is quite positive and I am attacking-minded.



"He is very encouraging and he is a good man-manager.



"He is a top manager.



"He has been about, he knows what needs to be done and I think he will be good for us."



Aarons played under Bruce during the second half of last season at Sheffield Wednesday, managing ten appearances scoring a lone goal.

