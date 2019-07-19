Stoke City Starlet Gives Reason For Snubbing Clubs To Seal Fleetwood Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has revealed why he decided to return to Fleetwood Town on loan despite receiving other offers.



League One side Fleetwood completed the signing of Souttar from Stoke on a one-year loan deal on Thursday.













The 20-year-old centre back spent the second half of last season with the Trawlermen and made 11 league appearances for the side. Souttar also managed to be involved in two goals during his six-month stay at the club.



The Aberdeen-born defender has been in high demand this summer, with ten clubs, including Portsmouth, said to have held an interest in signing him.





However, Souttar turned down the offers in favour of a loan move to Fleetwood.







When asked about the reason behind the decision, the centre-back revealed that he wanted to give back to the Fleetwood coaching staff and boss Joey Barton.



“When I came here last year I found it is a club where everyone is together", Souttar told iFollow Fleetwood.





“It is a great group of lads and the football we played last year was great.



“I really enjoyed it and we got some good results.



“Missing games through suspension or injury towards the end of the season, I felt I had unfinished business.



“I wanted to give something back to the managing staff and the gaffer who had faith in me to bring me here."



Souttar began his career with Dundee United before signing for Stoke in 2016, for whom he has made two senior team appearances.

