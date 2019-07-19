Stronger, More Determined, Fire In Belly – Tottenham Hotspur Star Says Spurs Focused

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane believes that losing in the Champions League final against Liverpool at the start of last month has left all at Spurs even hungrier for success.



The Lilywhites have travelled to Asia as they prepare for the International Champions Cup, with their first fixture coming against Juventus in Singapore on 21st July.













Kane is excited about what a new season has to bring and believes reaching the Champions League final has left its mark.



Despite losing against Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Kane insists that Tottenham are hungrier than ever for success and want to prove a point after missing out on silverware.





“It makes you stronger, more determined and gives you the fire in the belly to get back and when we do hopefully get back, prove a point", Kane told his club's official website.







“We’ve had the summer to reflect and before the start of every season you are more excited about the season ahead than looking into the past.



"It has given us the confidence and belief that we can be in the big games and it’s up to us this season to try to perform again."





Kane also stressed there are no excuses for Tottenham not to perform given their new stadium and superb training facilities.



"We’re in our stadium and everything is in place to build and progress.



"That’s up to us, no excuses.



"I’m excited to get going again and try to have a good season."



Tottenham are also due to play Manchester United in the International Champions Cup, before Audi Cup meetings with Real Madrid and either Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce.

