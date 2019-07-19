This Is Why Marcelo Bielsa Won’t Endlessly Repeat In Training – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has revealed that head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not one to repeat things in training multiple times, due to the belief the Whites must be ready to make limited situations in games count.



The Yorkshire giants are currently in the middle of their pre-season tour to Australia, with the veteran head coach holding sessions at New South Wales Rugby League’s Centre of Excellence on Friday.













The Argentine headed out late to Australia, wanting to stay behind to work with the players he has kept at Thorp Arch to focus on fitness.



Dallas is well versed in Bielsa's ways and is delighted with the sessions the Argentine has put on in Australia for the 16-man squad in the country.





The Northern Irishman explained that Bielsa is not someone to endlessly repeat an exercise, as he feels opportunties are limited in matches and so should be in training too.







“He’s got a good set of coaches here as well, that have everything set up and he likes everything to be perfect”, Dallas told LeedsLive.



“We maybe only do things once or twice, but you only get that chance in a game once or twice as well, so it’s a way of making us understand better and put more quality into the sessions.





“You’ve got to concentrate for the whole time you’re out there.”



Leeds lost their first match of the Australia tour against Manchester United, but will be looking to get back to winning ways against Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

