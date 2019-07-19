This Loan Move Is Win-Win – Rangers Talent Seeing Benefits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly is confident that his loan spell at Ayr United will stand him in good stead for when he returns to Ibrox next year.



The 19-year-old joined Scottish Championship side Ayr on a one-year loan deal last week and made his debut for the Honest Men in a Scottish League Cup match against Berwick Rangers.













Kelly then played his second match for the club on Tuesday against Scottish Premiership club Livingston.



It was against Ayr that the youngster, who came through the ranks of Rangers academy, made his senior team debut for the Gers, coming on as a 69th minute substitute in a League Cup match.





Kelly has a contract with the Light Blues until 2021 and is hopeful that the loan stint at Ayr will help him fight for a first-team spot when he returns next summer.







"I am looking forward to playing really competitive games", Kelly said in a Twitter Q&A.



"It’s a win-win for me. I get game time there then I can come back here and challenge as hopefully a better player.





"Ross McCrorie had been there and done well as has Andy Murdoch who used to be here too so I know a bit about Ayr.



"I need competitive games and that experience will stand me in good stead for when I return."



Ayr will host Scottish League One side Falkirk in another League Cup match on Saturday.

