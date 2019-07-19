West Brom Set To Snap Up Leeds United Linked Semi Ajayi

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom have reached an agreement with Rotherham United for the signature of Leeds United target Semi Ajayi this summer, according to a Sky Sports 10:08 report.



Rotherham boss Paul Warne confirmed earlier this week that the club had received bids from two Championship clubs for the highly-rated Nigeria international.













Neither offer was deemed good enough by Warne, but it appears West Brom have now produced a proposal to convince the Millers on the 25-year-old centre-back.



Barnsley and another unnamed club were also in pursuit of the defender, who had even been the subject of speculation he was undergoing a Leeds medical, but West Brom have beaten off competition for Ajayi.





There were signals on Wednesday that the defender could be on his way out as he was the only player not used by Warne for Rotherham’s pre-season friendly against Bradford Park Avenue.







The two clubs are still negotiating the finer details of the agreement, but West Brom are confident of getting the deal done in order to for him to feature against Scunthorpe in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.



And the Baggies have taken little time in spending some of the money brought in by selling Salomon Rondon.





West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has been keen to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the new season and will now have Ajayi to call upon.

