Won’t Happen Again – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Can’t See Man City and Liverpool Replicating Points Total

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated Manchester City and Liverpool will not be able to replicate last season's Premier League points total.



Liverpool had their best Premier League season last year, but still lost out on winning the title by one point to Manchester City, who have now won back-to-back league titles.













There was a huge difference between the top two sides and the rest of the league, and Manchester United finished a massive 32 points behind champions Manchester City.



Solskjaer stressed that next season will see a much tighter Premier League title race and he does not expect Manchester City and Liverpool to dominate it the way they did in the 2018/19 campaign.





However, the Manchester United manager wants to focus on his team and their progress and is confident that they will be closer to the top of the table than last season.







Asked if he expects Manchester City and Liverpool to dominate the league again, Solskjaer said in a press conference: “The Premier League is a very competitive league. What those two teams did last season was exceptional.



“To get 98 and 97 points [was exceptional] but that is not going to happen again. It is going to be much closer next season.





“There are six teams who are challenging for the top four positions.



“Our aim is to focus on ourselves, we have to be better and be our only focus.



"I am sure we will get closer to the top."



Manchester United will open their campaign with a home game against Chelsea on 11th August.

