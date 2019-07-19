XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/07/2019 - 12:01 BST

You Know I Like Him – Antonio Conte On Romelu Lukaku

 




Inter coach Antonio Conte has openly revealed his admiration for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and believes his arrival would improve his team.

Lukaku will not play against Inter on Saturday, when the two sides meet for their pre-season friendly in Singapore.  


 



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been insistent that the Belgian is unfit, but there are suggestions he is being left out because of the ongoing negotiations between Manchester United and Inter over his transfer.

Conte stressed that he is not frustrated that the deal has not been done yet, but admits that he likes the striker and even wanted him at Chelsea.
 


He indicated the Belgian could make a massive impact if he joins his Inter team this season.



Speaking about his pursuit of Lukaku and whether he is frustrated, Conte said in a press conference: "I think frustrated is a big word.

“He is a Manchester United player. That is the reality.
 


“You know I like this player. I tried to bring him in, Chelsea. [But] today Lukaku is a United player.

"At this moment we are talking about a player from another club. I consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement.

“At the same time, there is a market, we know very well our situation."

Manchester United want €83m from his departure, but Inter are yet to get anywhere close to their valuation of Lukaku.

The Belgian was seen sitting on the bench during Manchester United’s open training sessions in Singapore earlier today.   
 