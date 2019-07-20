AC Milan Plotting To Capture Manchester United Linked Merih Demiral

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are preparing to table a bid for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.



The 21-year-old defender arrived in Serie A with Sassuolo in January before the Italian champions signed him earlier this month for an €18m fee and on a five-year contract.













But the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax is likely to limit Demiral’s game time next season, with Juventus already having defensive options Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani in their squad.



Manchester United are claimed to be in touch with his agents over a potential move and he is being seen as an alternative to Harry Maguire this summer.





However, there is interest in Demiral in Italy as well and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are working on a deal to take the Turkish defender to the San Siro.







Juventus are said to be asking for a fee in the region of €35m for Demiral and AC Milan are claimed to be plotting a deal to sign him on loan with an option to buy.



The Rossoneri have been in continuous touch with the defender’s representatives and Juventus over a potential deal.





The Italian champions could increase their demands if more clubs join the race and could even consider holding on to him as he is rated highly in the corridors of power at the Bianconeri.

