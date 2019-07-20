Arsenal and Tottenham Linked Kai Havertz Clarifies Situation, Won’t Rule Out Move Abroad

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked Kai Havertz has insisted that he has not agreed any move with any club and revealed that he will spend next season at Bayer Leverkusen.



The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is considered a huge talent in Germany and there have been several clubs who have probed the possibility of signing him this summer.













A move to the Premier League has been mooted, with Arsenal and Tottenham interested, while Bayern Munich remain a constantly speculated destination.



The German champions are claimed to have agreed a deal to sign him next summer, but Havertz stressed that he has not signed a contract with another club.





He also confirmed that he will not be leaving Leverkusen and will spend next season at the club.







Havertz told German daily Bild: “The club did signal soon that they want to hold on to me.



“That is why it is not an issue for me.





“This is my tenth year here, maybe we can make it a golden one for the club.



“I have not signed for any club [yet].”



The youngster also has not ruled out joining a club outside Germany next summer, but admits that he is not thinking about it at the moment.



“I really do not know whether Bayern is the next or the right step for me and I don’t know whether it would be a foreign club.



“I am not really thinking too much about it.”

