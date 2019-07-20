Championship Side Still Chasing Loan Capture of Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading are still chasing the possibility of securing a season-long deal for Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria ahead of the upcoming season.



The 21-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading, went on to make 16 appearances for the Royals in the Championship.













However, Ejaria has failed to muscle his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield and looks set for another loan move away from Merseyside this summer.



The Royals were linked with wanting him, while he also has other potential suitors in the second-tier ahead of the upcoming season.





And according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Reading are still chasing the signature of Ejaria in the hope of snapping him up again.







It is claimed that the Royals are set to step up their chase to bring Ejaria back to the club.



Ejaria joined Liverpool from the youth ranks at Arsenal in the summer of 2014.





In addition to Reading, he has enjoyed loan spells with Sunderland and Rangers in the past.



The Royals narrowly avoided relegation last season, as they finished 20th in the Championship.

