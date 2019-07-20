Claim From Italy: Wolves Suffer Blow In Patrick Cutrone Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves target Patrick Cutrone wants to stay with AC Milan and fight for a place under newly-appointed coach Marco Giampaolo, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Italian has been linked with a move away from San Siro this summer, as AC Milan gear up for their first season under the tutelage of Giampaolo.













Cutrone has piqued the interest of Wolves in the Premier League and the Rossoneri remain open to the idea of cashing in on him ahead of the upcoming season.



Fiorentina have also identified him as a potential target in the ongoing summer transfer window, in an attempt to bolster their options in front of goal.





But, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, cited by Tutto Mercato, Cutrone wants to continue with AC Milan next season, despite interest from elsewhere.







It is claimed the striker wants to stay put in Milan and fight for his place under Giampaolo, with the view to convincing the coach to stick with him.



As such, Wolves may have been handed a serious blow in their attempts to snare Cutrone away from Italy this summer.





The 21-year-old netted nine goals in all competitions for AC Milan last season.



He is tied to a long-term contract with the club that expires only in the summer of 2023.

