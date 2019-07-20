Contracts, Clearing Processes – Hoffenheim Sporting Director With Update On Joelinton’s Newcastle Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen has provided an update on Brazilian striker Joelinton’s proposed move to Newcastle United.



The Magpies have identified Joelinton as the ideal candidate to bolster their options in attack ahead of the upcoming season under Steve Bruce.













Newcastle have been in talks to land him and are closing in on a club-record deal to take him to Tyneside this summer.



Hoffenheim are also set to receive their highest ever transfer fee for a player, after the clubs struck a blockbuster deal which could even up netting the Bundesliga side €53m.





And Rosen has now provided an update on Joelinton’s permanent switch to St James’ Park.







The Hoffenheim sporting director revealed the clubs are clearing the final few processes in the deal and suggested it might take another day before he can officially join Newcastle.



“We are on the home stretch", Rosen told German magazine Kicker.





“But not over the line.



"There are things in contracts and clearing processes that take more than 24 hours”, the deal-maker-added.



Joelinton, who directly contributed to 20 goals in all competitions last season, will be eyeing filling the void left behind by the likes of Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon on Tyneside.



Newcastle have finished third during their Premier League Asia Trophy pre-season tournament in China.

