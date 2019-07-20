Convinced Newcastle Not Final Premier League Destination For Joelinton – Hoffenheim Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Hoffenheim star Kevin Vogt is sure that Newcastle United will not represent Joelinton's final Premier League destination and has backed him to use the Magpies as a stepping stone, as Sadio Mane did with Southampton.



Eyebrows have been raised within Germany at Joelinton's impending move to a mid-table club gripped by supporter unrest in the shape of Newcastle.













Hoffenheim are losing a young, highly-rated Brazilian, but a fee which could eventually hit €53m is too good for the German side to refuse.



Vogt does not feel that Newcastle will represent the height of Joelinton's ambitions however and has backed his soon to be ex-team-mate to use the Magpies as a Premier League stepping stone, as Mane did with Southampton.



"There is just so much money in circulation [in the Premier League]", Vogt told German magazine Kicker.







"There are different reasons for each person, Joe will have a few reasons [to join Newcastle].



"Maybe you have to show one or the other bigger clubs that you can play in the league. Just like Sadio Mane did.





"I am backing Joe, as long as he remains healthy, and [I am] convinced that this is not his last step.



"I hope for that too, because he is really a great guy", the Hoffenheim midfielder added.



Newcastle are badly in need of extra attacking options after losing the services of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, and Joelinton is expected to become new Magpies manager Steve Bruce's first signing at St James' Park.



Joelinton, 22, spent two years on loan at Rapid Vienna before being taken back to Hoffenheim last summer.

